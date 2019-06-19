Two LMDC employees charged with official misconduct following alleged ‘involvement’ with an inmate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two Louisville Metro Corrections employees are suspended and facing charges following “improper involvement" with an inmate.
Tiffany Welch, a sworn member of LMDC, was charged with two counts of misconduct for allegedly forming a personal relationship with an inmate and using her position to provide favors to the inmate. The charges assert that she attempted to avoid detection of the relationship, and put other inmates in jeopardy by failing to report events, in violation of the Prison Rape Elimination Act.
Sharonda Simmons, a Metro Corrections civilian supervisor, was charged with one count of misconduct for allegedly communicating with others attempting to hasten the same inmate’s release, in violation of LMDC’s code of ethics and conduct.
Eric Troutman, LMDC’s interim director, immediately suspended Welch and Simmons without pay after Louisville Metro Police served the criminal charges.
The Louisville Metro Police Department Public Integrity Unit investigated the case and submitted their findings to the Jefferson County Attorney’s office, which resulted in the criminal charges.
Troutman said the incidents do not reflect the majority of Corrections employees, who “conduct themselves with honor.”
“When a Metro Corrections employee violates his or her oath or official duties, we will do all we can to assist in the pursuit of justice,” Troutman said in a press release.
Anyone who has information on this case or others can:
- Call 502-574-LMPD (5673) and talk on the TipLine;
- Text LMPD (with the tip) at CRIMES (274637); or go to
- LMPD website
