Two men indicted in connection to Circle K shooting, beer robbery

Austin Ransdell (left) and Andrew Tetidrick (right) face felony charges for trying to steal a pack of beer, police said.
By Berry Stockton | June 19, 2019 at 6:58 PM EDT - Updated June 19 at 6:58 PM

CENTERFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - Two young men have been indicted on multiple charges in connection to a robbery and shooting at a Circle K.

Court records show Austin Ransdell, 18, and Andrew Tetidrick, 20, were indicted by an Oldham County grand jury on June 14. Ransdell has been charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree assault and tampering with physical evidence. He’s accused of pulling the trigger during the April 11 robbery, wounding the nephew of the store clerk. Tetidrick has been charged with first-degree complicity to robbery and assault, as well as tampering with physical evidence.

Both men have pleaded not guilty.

During the incident, police said Ransdell and Tetidrick tried to leave the store on West State Highway 22 without paying for a case of Bud Light. The store clerk and his nephew attempted to stop them and that’s when Ransdell pulled out a handgun, shooting the nephew in the stomach. His injuries were not deadly.

The shooting and robbery happened at the Circle K on West Highway 22. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Ransdell’s mother, Leslie Ransdell, was present while the pair destroyed evidence from the robbery. As a result, she also has been charged with tampering with physical evidence, according to court records.

The gun used in the robbery was found buried in the backyard of Ransdell’s home. He was arrested shortly after while Tetidrick was tracked down during a traffic stop on the car used in the crime.

Ransdell posted a $5,000 cash bond in April and was placed on house arrest. Tetidrick remains in the Oldham County Detention Center.

All three are set to appear in court again on June 27.

