Two men indicted in connection to Circle K shooting, beer robbery

Court records show Austin Ransdell, 18, and Andrew Tetidrick, 20, were indicted by an Oldham County grand jury on June 14. Ransdell has been charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree assault and tampering with physical evidence. He’s accused of pulling the trigger during the April 11 robbery, wounding the nephew of the store clerk. Tetidrick has been charged with first-degree complicity to robbery and assault, as well as tampering with physical evidence.