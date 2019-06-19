Two-time major championship winner Zoeller recovering after quadruple bypass surgery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fuzzy Zoeller is recovering after quadruple bypass heart surgery, WAVE 3 News has learned.
Zoeller won the 1984 U.S. Open in a playoff over Greg Norman, on this date, June 18, in 1984 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York. The course will host the tournament in 2020.
He also won the 1979 Masters Tournament.
Zoeller, a New Albany High School grad, has won 10 PGA Tour events and two Champions Tour events. He is 67 years-old.
