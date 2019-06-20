‘Armed and horny’ intoxicated man allegedly enters strangers apartment

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A Hardin County man was arrested Tuesday for entering a woman’s apartment he didn’t know.
It happened around 2 p.m. on Robina Court. Police say the woman was sleeping on a couch in her living room when Stephen Michael Lindsey, 40, of Elizabethtown, allegedly approached her and moved her feet so that he could sit on the couch.
“It was obviously a terrifying scenario for this woman, she had no idea who this guy was and I can’t make this up… the male moved her feet off the couch, sat next to her and told her that he was armed and horny,” said Officer John Thomas of the Elizabethtown Police Department. “The woman, very calmly to her credit, walked out of the apartment, out to her vehicle, locked the door and called 911.”
When police arrived, they say Lindsey was still standing by the woman’s vehicle.
“I've been doing this job for 11 years and I'm happy to say this is the first time I’ve heard of anything quite like this,” said Thomas. “This man was very heavily intoxicated. In fact, when we went back into the apartment we found his empty bottle of vodka and two cell phones still on the couch inside her apartment.”
Lindsey was charged with alcohol intoxication and first degree criminal trespassing. He did not have a weapon on him like he allegedly told the woman.
