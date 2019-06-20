City employee charged with stealing fuel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Government employee has been arrested for inappropriate use of a city-issued credit card.
Anthony Dewayne Bradley, 48, of Louisville, is charged with theft by unlawful taking over $500 and official misconduct.
On June 4, the Louisville Metro Police Department's Public Integrity Unit opened an investigation after receiving a complaint that Bradley, a supervisor with Metro Parks, was using his Metro Government Fleet One gas card to steal fuel.
Investigators say they recorded Bradley on multiple occasions using his Metro gas card to fuel non-Metro vehicles, including his personal vehicle, according to his arrest report.
After being given his Miranda Rights, the report says Bradley admitted to stealing approximately $5,000 in fuel. Bradley told investigators that he would sometimes receive cash for filling up non-Metro vehicles.
