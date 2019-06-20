Fire reported in Buechel area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fire crews have been dispatched to a blaze at an apartment complex in the Buechel area.
Few details were immediately available, but MetroSafe confirmed to WAVE 3 News at about 10 p.m. Tuesday that crews were called to the 2000 block of Ivy Wood Place, just near Buechel Bank Road.
MetroSafe also indicated that when firefighters arrived, they saw heavy fire and smoke coming out of the apartment building.
It’s not known how the fire started or if anyone has been injured.
WAVE 3 News has a crew en route to the scene. We’ll update this story here and on WAVE 3 News at 11 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.