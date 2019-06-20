FORECAST: Isolated storm threat overnight

- Flash Flood WATCH in effect along/north of I-64 until 8am Thursday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The threat of severe weather has ended across the region, but an isolated thunderstorm is still possible overnight.
The flash flood watch is in place along and north of Interstate 64 until 8 a.m. Thursday. With the front sinking south, I’ll keep a scattered thunderstorm chance to our south through Thursday afternoon.
Drier and somewhat cooler air will try to move into the region Thursday night. With some sunshine Thursday, you can expect highs near 80 degrees.
Friday looks to be a decent day with partly sunny skies and highs back in the mid 80s. There is a chance for a cluster of thunderstorms to roll from our NW to SE late Friday bringing a slight chance for a downpour.
Scattered storms return over the weekend with heat (90s) and humidity building back in as well.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, scattered afternoon thunderstorms, mainly for south (40% chance). HIGH: 80°
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, isolated thunderstorms late (20% chance). HIGH: 86°
