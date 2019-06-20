FORECAST: Scattered AM thunderstorms; cooler, drier overnight

- Flash Flood WATCH in effect for Jackson & Jennings Counties (IN) until 8 PM
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some showers have formed over south-central Kentucky early this morning.
Showers and thunderstorms will increase across Kentucky through the morning, pushing northeast as they do so. With several rounds of rain potentially rolling over the same locations, flash flooding is a threat.
Spotty showers continue into the early afternoon as a cold front moves through. The day will be breezy with gusts between 20 and 30 mph. Clouds decrease this afternoon and evening; overnight lows fall into the 60s.
Friday begins with mostly sunny skies as highs max out in the upper 80s during the afternoon.
A cluster of storms races towards the region eventually arriving Friday night. Some storms may be strong to severe with damaging winds and flash flooding the main concerns.
Scattered storms remain in the weekend forecast with highs near 90.
TODAY: Partly Sunny; Breezy; Scattered thunderstorms, mainly for south (40%); HIGH: 80°
TONIGHT: Decreasing Clouds; LOW: 64°
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny; Scattered thunderstorms late (20%); HIGH: 88°
