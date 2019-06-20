FORECAST: Spotty showers through the afternoon; drier and cooler tonight

- Flash Flood WATCH in effect for Jackson & Jennings Counties (IN) until 8 PM
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Spotty showers have begun to form over southern Indiana as the cold front approaches from the west. Areas along and south of the Western Kentucky and Bluegrass Parkways continue to deal with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Spotty showers will increase across the region as the morning wears on finally fading during the afternoon. Clouds decrease overnight as temperatures fall into the 60s.
Friday begins with plentiful sunshine which, along with winds out of the south, will help temperatures warm into the mid to upper 80s. Trends continue to show a cluster of showers and thunderstorms racing into WAVE Country during the evening. These bring the potential for strong winds and torrential downpours.
The rain chances last into the weekend.
FORECAST
TODAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers and thunderstorms (40%). HIGH: 80°
TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. LOW: 64°
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer with scattered PM thunderstorms (30%). HIGH: 88°
