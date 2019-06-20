Guest Column: Billy Reed should be ashamed for south end criticisms

By RYAN GLYNN | Special to WAVE 3 News
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former collegiate athlete and now wife of the University of Louisville men’s basketball coach, a former World Horse Trainer of the Year (Eclipse Award for Outstanding Trainer), current athletic director at Bellarmine University, and an R&B superstar.
What do they have in common? They were either born and raised or are currently raising their own families in the south end of Louisville.
The south end of Louisville is also home to many great assets such as Churchill Downs, Mike Linnigs, Iroquois Park and the Jefferson Memorial Forest. The residents who call the south end home have helped to build these assets and others to be some of Louisville’s most beloved places.
Billy Reed would like for you to believe that the south end is a desolate area where hopes and dreams are never to be achieved, a place where men are drunks who visit the neighborhood tavern each and every night staring into their beers with hard eyes wondering how they could possibly afford to purchase their next beer.
This could not be farther from the truth. Are there some residents of the south end who fall under this categorization? Yes. But that can be said for any area of Louisville.
I believe what Billy was trying to do with his article was to make Scotty Davenport look better by portraying where Scotty was raised as an area where nothing good is ever produced. In doing this, Billy stereotyped a group of people based solely on their address.
To stereotype an entire group of people based on where they live is utterly disgraceful from a so-called “journalist,” and is just simply ignorant.
I would love to hear the thoughts of Dawne Gee and Kayla VanMeter on Billy’s article. Dawne raised her children in the south end and Kayla was raised in the south end as well. Do these employees and others of WAVE 3 News deserve to be categorized like this? I do not believe so.
The problem with opinions is that everybody has one. Being that Billy’s article is purely an opinion piece we must take it with a grain of salt, as Billy clearly doesn’t have a first-person perspective of what it is like living in and being a part of the south end community.
Ryan Glynn, 28, is a director of financial planning and analysis who lives in Louisville.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.