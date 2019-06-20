Judge dismisses fraud claims against TopGolf, project moving forward

This is a tremendous day for Louisville, Topgolf, and Oxmoor Center. The court has now confirmed what we have long known as true: Topgolf is right for Oxmoor Center. We applaud Judge Ann Bailey Smith, the Louisville Metro Council, and Planning Commission for their thoughtful and thorough evaluation of the facts, studies, and science behind the project throughout this year-long process. We look forward to breaking ground and bringing this exciting development to Louisville.

TopGolf