Judge dismisses fraud claims against TopGolf, project moving forward

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - TopGolf is one step closer to breaking ground at Oxmoor Center.
A Louisville judge dismissed a claim by neighbors that the entertainment venue’s application to the city was fraudulent. In May, Steve Porter, an attorney representing six neighbors, told Judge Ann Bailey Smith when the application to city zoning was made, the company used LLCs that were not even registered with the Secretary of State to do business in Kentucky. He said Topgolf USA Louisville LLC didn’t register with the state until months later.
Topgolf attorney Cliff Ashburner said the accusation was offensive and the case was simply about land and buildings.
Judge Bailey decided to uphold the Planning Commission’s decision to move forward with the development.
TopGolf released the following statement in regards to the ruling:
