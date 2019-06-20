Kristy Love Foundation moving into new home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville organization that helps women recovering from addiction, prostitution and human trafficking may soon have a new home.
The Kristy Love Foundation is looking to buy the Unity of Louisville church building on South Brook Street.
The location would allow the group to centralize its services and be closer to the women they’re helping get off the streets.
“The church has, of course, a huge chapel that fits 300 people,” said Angela Renfro, the foundation’s executive director. “There is an activity center with a commercial kitchen, so the girls will be there and learn how to cook and buffet and stuff. It would be added jobs for them as well. We’re excited about that.”
The foundation needs to raise $300,000 to supplement grant money to buy the church.
They’re hosting a fundraising gala on July 13 at the church.
