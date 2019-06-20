KSP: 1 dead, several injured in crash on I-65 in Hart County

HART COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – At least one person died and several people were injured following a crash between a charter bus and a passenger vehicle on Interstate 65, according to Kentucky State Police.
The crash was reported in the southbound lanes of I-65 at the 68 mile marker around 4:50 a.m. Thursday, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
The number of people injured and the extent of the other injuries has not been released.
The area near the crash is expected to be shut down for four hours. A detour was set up at exit 71. Traffic is being rerouted to Munfordville via 31 West to get back onto I-65.
Drivers in the area should expect delays.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
