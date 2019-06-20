At least 20 displaced from homes following apartment fire in Buechel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sixteen units were damaged in an apartment complex late Wednesday night, displacing at least 20 people.
MetroSafe confirmed to WAVE 3 News that crews were called to the 2000 block of Ivy Wood Place, just near Buechel Bank Road, at about 10 p.m. Wednesday.
MetroSafe also confirmed that at least one person jumped off a balcony to escape the flames in his home.
Buechel Fire Chief Adam Jones said the fire started in one man’s living room after he fell asleep, though it’s not clear what caught fire. When he awoke and saw the fire, he banged on his neighbors’ doors to alert them to the fire. Jones said there were no injuries to residents or firefighters.
“Everybody’s good right now,” he told reporters at the scene at about 11 p.m. “We’ll be here a couple more hours.”
Jones said he had heard that several pets may have died.
WAVE 3 News has a crew en route to the scene.
