Man accused of shooting 2 people inside vehicle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man is accused of shooting and injuring two people in a vehicle.
Thurman Turner, 37, allegedly fired multiple shots at a man and woman inside a vehicle on St. Andrews Church Road on Aug. 28, 2018, according to an arrest slip.
Police said shots were fired from both vehicles. One of the shots police said was fired by Turner entered the woman in her left side and exited through her right side. The man was also grazed by a bullet.
Both victims were treated at University of Louisville Hospital.
Officers said Turner and the victims knew each other.
Turner was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with assault, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and tampering with physical evidence.
