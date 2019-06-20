PASS THE CASH: $3,000, new air conditioner gifted to Highview firefighter battling stage 4 cancer

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A local firefighter who has spent most of his life protecting and fighting for lives in his community is now fighting for his own.
The Highview Fire Department reached out to Pass the Cash with an urgent request for Mike Henson. He’s served as a firefighter for more than two decades and was recently diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.
“Being a public servant, he’s always helping somebody else never looks or ask for help himself,” Chief Dave Goldsmith explained. “We want to make sure Mike’s not in this fight alone.”
In addition to his health struggles, Mike’s home is also currently without air conditioning.
To get things started, WAVE 3 News always contributes $300. Next came a $300 donation from some friends at Old National Bank - and then, a surprise.
“All these guys behind us, we have some very generous people and we have raised a total of $2,436 dollars on top of your $600,” Captain Nate Ingersoll announced.
That made for a total of $3,026 dollars for Mike, who was waiting on a few of his fellow firefighters to take him to radiation. He wasn’t expecting the parade of fire engines and friends that arrived.
After counting out all of the cash so many in his community were eager to give, Mike was overwhelmed and a little out of breath.
“I just can’t put into words, this is the greatest group of individuals," Mike said. “I just can’t say enough about them.”
In addition to the money, Ryan Bowman of locally owned Bowman’s Heating and Cooling donated services to get cold air back in Mike’s home, even stopping by to see what was wrong with the unit while we passed the cash. Mike’s family has been without air for years, with the unit’s blades twisted and the motor burned out. Once they found out Mike was fighting illness, they knew he didn’t need to fight the heat.
Trane Heating and AC pledged to help Mike by donating all the equipment needed to replace the entire unit at the Henson home. Bowman’s will donate all installation services and materials.
