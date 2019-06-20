Pedestrian walking along I-75 struck and killed

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - One person is dead after being hit by a car along Interstate 75 in Scott County.
The accident happened around 6 a.m. at the 122 mile marker, between the Iron Works Pike and Paris Pike exits.
Authorities say Michael Edwards, 49, of Lexington, was walking in the northbound emergency lane when he was hit.
According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, the driver had first pulled off the shoulder. While trying to merge back into traffic and looking over his shoulder, he realized someone had been hit.
The driver involved is not facing charges.
No other injuries were reported.
