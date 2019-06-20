Question of crossing fire district lines still smolders

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Calls for changes allowing fire departments to cross district lines have the attention of state legislators.
After a Tuesday fire destroyed a building and multiple businesses on Breckenridge Lane, questions were raised about why the St. Matthews Fire Department did not respond when it was less than a mile away.
The Louisville Fire Department responded from a greater distance but still arrived just five minutes after getting the call.
“I’m hoping they fix the problem,“ District 33 State Representative Jason Nemes said. “If they don’t fix the problem then we’ll get their input but it has to be fixed. So I hope Frankfort doesn’t have to step in, but if we have to step in, we will."
St. Matthews Fire Chief William Seng spoke to the Louisville Metro Council Public Safety Committee and expressed frustration.
“I’ve reached out to Louisville Fire,” Seng said. “I have for years to get some kind of mutual aid agreement where we can at least send the closest unit available.”
Council members invited Seng to continue the conversation at the next meeting in July.
Louisville Fire Chief Gregory Frederick, on Facebook, objected to comments that St. Matthews Fire could have produced a different outcome at the Breckenridge Lane fire.
He suggested "everybody take it down a notch and move on."
That may not be an option.
“The person whose house is on fire, they want the fire put out, they want their dog saved, they want their family saved,” Representative Nemes said. “That’s what we’re trying to do and what Louisville Fire and all these fire departments want to do. They got into the first responder business because they care about folks. But this is a problem we have to solve."
Again there is no legislation in the works. Nemes said he’s hoping someone locally will step up with a solution.
