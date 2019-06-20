Urban League aims to raise $20 million for West Louisville sports complex by September

The Urban League has challenged thousands of area companies to help the project reach the finish line with the #RunWithUs campaign. The goal is to bring fundraising up to $20 million by September 30. They’re seeking to do so through the purchase of any of the 4,000 seats that will be housed in the complex. Any person or business can put their name on a seat for a $5,000 gift. Already, the organization has compiled a list of 4,000 businesses and plan to visit 200 in person to encourage donations.