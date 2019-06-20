WAVE Country with Dawne Gee for Thursday, June 20

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Juneteenth Jubilee rescheduled
The Juneteenth Jubilee at Waterfront Park has been rescheduled for Sunday, July 28. The celebration was postponed due to severe weather.
The new date is significant---July 28, 1868, was the adoption of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution granting citizenship to “all persons born or naturalized in the United States,” which included former slaves.
USA Cares Career and Education Expo
USA Cares, a national nonprofit organization supporting military families in crisis, is hosting a career and education expo focused on hiring transitioning military, National Guard and Reservists, as well as veterans and their spouses.
This event provides an excellent networking opportunity for veterans and military families who are seeking post-service careers in the civilian workforce. More than 200 potential career seekers are expected to visit the expo, and space will be available for employers to hold on-site interviews with attendees if necessary.
The Career & Education Expo provides a great service to the community by creating an opportunity for the local economy to benefit from the many skilled veterans in the area.
USA Cares Career & Education Expo
FREE to attend
Tuesday, June 26, 10am – 2pm
The Jeffersonian, 10617 Taylorsville Rd. Louisville, KY 40299
The 59th Annual Kentucky Shakespeare Festival in Central Park
The season is dedicated to Bekki Jo Schneider
- HENRY IV, PART II - June 20-23; July 14, 16, 19
- THE TRAGEDY OF KING LEAR - June 27-30; July 2-7 and 10, 12, 18, 21
- TWELFTH NIGHT - July 24-27
Shows take place at the C. Douglas Ramey Amphitheatre at 1340 South Fourth Street
6:30pm - Amphitheatre Opens with Food Trucks from the Louisville Food Truck Association
7:00pm - Will’s Tavern serving Brown-Forman products, West Sixth Beer and 502 Winery Wine & Will’s Gift Shop open. And new this year, there will be a kids’ Globe activity center.
7:15pm - pre-show performance with various local artists
8:00pm - main stage performance
