Why Dawne Gee loves Southwest Louisville

My home was right next to Shively Elementary School, where my parents still live today. My childhood home in Southwest Louisville was a gathering place for all my friends and all who soon became friends because they wanted to swim in our nine-foot swimming pool nestled deep in the ground of our backyard. My childhood was charmed and blessed. I never needed or really wanted for anything. I can remember on my 16th birthday receiving the keys to my first car and excitedly driving myself to PRP for the first time. My parents often took in relatives or other children in need because we were so fortunate and able. When my family from Ohio faced the 1974 super outbreak of tornadoes, I remember my mom coming home with my five cousins in tow, but we certainly had enough to share. Our household never missed a beat even with five more children in the home. With all this, my parents still aided in and pushed me to graduate not only high school but college with two bachelor’s degrees. I hold degrees in biology and communications.