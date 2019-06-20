Woman hired to clean Prospect home accused of stealing $30,000 worth of jewelry

PROSPECT, Ky. (WAVE) – A woman has been accused of taking jewelry from a home she was hired to clean.
According to an arrest slip, Theresa Jeffrey, 37, stole 11 pieces of jewelry while she was cleaning the home and pawned the items at various shops between October 4, 2018 and March 1, 2019.
Jeffrey was arrested on June 13 and the jewelry stolen from the home was valued at $30,000.
Jeffrey was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with theft.
