10-year-old girl dies in car crash due to weather

STANTON, Ky. (WAVE) - The weather is said to be the cause of a crash that killed a 10-year-old girl.
The crash happened Wednesday in Stanton, which is in Powell County.
Police say McKayla Wachter was in the car with her father and 6-year-old friend when the car spun out and into the path of an oncoming truck.
Her friend is in the hospital in critical condition right now.
“Actually one of the EMTs, he was visibly shaken, you know he was actually crying a little bit about it, and he said this is one of my first pediatric runs and said I’m not used to it," Eddie Barnes, from Powell County Sheriff’s Department, said.
No charges are expected to be filed. The crash is still under investigation, but police say the weather conditions contributed.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.