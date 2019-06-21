ALERT DAY: Damaging winds, heavy rain possible with afternoon and evening storms

- THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING (6/20/19)
- Fast-moving storms with damaging wind potential this afternoon and evening
- Multiple rounds of storms with heavy rain and wind possible Saturday morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Upper-level clouds streak across the sky this morning as temperatures continue to climb through the 70s with the help of plentiful sunshine.
Clouds increase through the afternoon as a cluster of storms races east through Missouri into Illinois before turning southeast into western Indiana. Ahead of the main line, some scattered showers and storms may pop in southern Indiana.
The main batch of storms finally approaches WAVE Country during the late afternoon making their way through during the evening hours fading as they do so. Heavy rain may lead to localized flash flooding and damaging winds may cause power outages across the area. The potential of hail also remains for the area.
Once the first round of storms moves through, a brief break is expected before another round rolls in early Saturday morning. Saturday's storms feature a heavy rain and wind threat. Yet even more storms are possible Saturday afternoon as highs reach the 80s. Storms will be scattered Sunday as highs soar to near 90.
A cold front rolling through Monday brings even more rain to the area.
THIS AFTERNOON – ALERT DAY: Increasing clouds, wind-driven thunderstorms (70%). HIGH: 86°
TONIGHT – ALERT DAY: Showers and thunderstorms (80%). LOW: 68°
SATURDAY: Morning thunderstorms (80%), afternoon scattered storms (40%). HIGH: 87°
SUNDAY: Hot with scattered storms (40%). HIGH: 91°
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.