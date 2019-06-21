ALERT DAY: Pleasant start before strong to severe PM storms

- THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY AM (6/20/19)
- Fast-moving storms with damaging wind potential Friday afternoon and evening
- Multiple rounds of storms with heavy rain and wind possible early Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Patchy fog has formed early this morning around portions of WAVE Country. This fog mixes out shortly after sunrise.
The first half of the day will be pleasant with sunshine and highs in the 80s.
Clouds increase this afternoon ahead of a cluster of storms that races into the region during the late afternoon and evening. Damaging winds and hail are possible with the storms as they rush by. Areas southwest of Louisville face a higher threat.
After the first batch of storms exits, another rolls in early Saturday morning. Heavy rain may lead to localized flash flooding. Once this second batch moves out during the late morning, storms will be more scattered for the afternoon.
Scattered storms remain in Sunday's forecast as highs soar to near 90.
A front brings more showers and storms Monday before a well-deserved respite from the rain for the middle of the next workweek.
TODAY – ALERT DAY: Patchy AM fog; Increasing Clouds; PM wind-driven thunderstorms (70%); HIGH: 86°
TONIGHT – ALERT DAY: Showers and thunderstorms (70%); LOW: 68°
SATURDAY: AM thunderstorms (80%); PM scattered storms (40%); HIGH: 87°
SUNDAY: Scattered storms (40%); Hot; HIGH: 91°
