Behind the Forecast: Bolts from the blue

When opposite charge between the cloud and the ground leads to an electrical discharge then that's called cloud-to-ground lightning. If there is a positive charge on the ground and a negative charge in the cloud then that's defined as a negative flash. If there's a positive charge in the cloud and a negative ground charge then that's a positive flash. Each cloud-to-ground strike is made of one or more leaders and return strokes. The leader is defined as the initial step in a lightning flash that forms the channel that the lightning will take.