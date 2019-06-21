Bon Air Library offering free model train show

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In need of something fun to do with the kids this weekend, check out the K & I Model Train Show a the Bon Air Library.
The display features more than 2,000 square feet of tracks and trains. The show is free and open to the public.
There’s a Thomas the Tank exhibit featuring Thomas and some of his friends.
The show continues until Sunday, June 30 with special demonstrations and storytimes.
For everyday times of the show and more information visit the Louisville Free Public Library’s website.
