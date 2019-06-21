Cards come back in ninth to beat Mississippi State 4-3 in College World Series

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A dramatic finish in Omaha as the Cards beat Mississippi State 4-3 to stay alive in the College World Series. Cards head coach Dan McDonnell matching wits with former Citadel teammate and UofL assistant Chris Lemonis, the Bulldogs head coach.
UofL trailed 3-0 and 3-2 heading into the bottom of the ninth. After Jake Snider drew a lead off walk, and advanced to second on a failed pick off play, Danny Oriente drove him in with a single to left center. Mississippi State centerfielder Jake Mangum delivered a strike home, but Snider slid in safely after Bulldogs catcher Dustin Skelton dropped the throw. That tied the game at three.
The next batter, Drew Campbell, ended with it with a single to center. Skelton did not even attempt a throw as Oriente cruised home from second with the game-winning run. The final 4-3 Cards.
“We’ve prepared for this all year and it was just more baseball for us, so coach just told us to go out there and hit the ball,” Campbell said. “Things will happen if you hit the ball on the ground.”
The Cards (51-17) advance to the final four, a meeting with Vanderbilt (56-11) tomorrow night at 7 p.m. They will have to beat the Commodores twice to move on to the best of three National Championship series.
Vandy beat UofL 3-1 on Sunday. The Commodores also won a regular season meeting at Jim Patterson Stadium 6-2 on May 7.
Michigan and Texas Tech meet in the other game in Omaha on Friday. First pitch for that one is at 2 p.m. The Wolverines can advance to the finals with a win.
