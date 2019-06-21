Family of man accused in Alaska murder issues statement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of the southern Indiana man accused or orchestrating the murder of a teen in Alaska has spoken out.
Police say Darin Schilmiller was the ringleader in the killing of Cynthia Hoffman, 19, who was duct taped, shot and dumped in a river.
Evidence suggests Schilmiller offered Hoffman's friends $9 million to carry out the murder, then send him photos and videos of it.
Schilmiller's family sent WAVE 3 News the following statement:
“Darin Schilmiller was born as Darin Thomas. He is a low-functioning individual, which was apparent at an early age. His biological family did not want him. He was subsequently adopted into the Schilmiller family in an attempt to provide a better life for a child. We had no knowledge of what was happening nor did we believe he was mentally and morally capable of carrying out these actions. We are mortified this is attached to our name. Our family is disgusted and hopes justice is served. We want the victims’ families to know our thoughts and prayers are with them. As bad as our embarrassment may be, it pales in comparison to the tragedy they have to endure.”
