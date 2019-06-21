FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky officers who died in the line of duty were honored in Frankfort Friday.
Family and friends gathered to remember their loved ones as 37 officer names were read.
The state police commissioner spoke highly of his troopers, highlighting their desire to make our communities safer. He also spoke about the challenges these men and women face at work every day.
“We’ve had an unusual number of officers shot in the line of duty and many of them ambushed, which is a scary thought,” Rick Sanders, Kentucky Police Commissioner, said. “I just pray every morning as I come to work that that doesn’t happen today.”
A wreath was placed to recognize the officer’s service.
Each white carnation represents the troopers, officers and highway patrolmen who died serving. The single red rose represents their heartbroken families.
