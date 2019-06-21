LMPD car shot at following narcotics investigations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A narcotics investigation leads to an Louisville Metro Police Department car being shot up and lands a man in jail.
Police say they had Timothy McAtee under surveillance early Thursday morning when he pulled up in a mustang on Melda Lane.
They say he got out of the car and fired shots hitting the detective’s car.
McAtee was arrested about two hours later when he came back to the scene to get the mustang. Police found a loaded AR-15 in the front seat along with a jar of marijuana in the car.
Officials also searched McAtee’s home and found an AK-47, more weed and a cutting agent commonly found in heroin.
McAtee is being held on a $100,000 bond.
