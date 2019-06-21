Man accused of impersonating a peace officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A former Bullitt County Corrections employee was accused of impersonating a peace officer.
Before his arrest, Mason Jones, 27, approached officers and told him he was a corrections officer at the Bullitt County Jail and said he was available to do off-duty work, according to an arrest slip.
Officers received a tip that Jones was impersonating a peace officer and began asking him questions while he was working at the Speedway on Bardstown Road. Jones allegedly told officers that he worked in corrections just to have a badge but he did not have the badge on him.
The officers detained Jones, who had a Glock 22 concealed on his right hip.
Police said Jones admitted he was terminated from Bullitt County Corrections in 2018 and said he worked for “off duty police work services.”
Jones was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with impersonating a peace officer.
