Mary Byron Games raise money for domestic abuse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An event at Waterfront Park was held to benefit a project dedicated to ending intimate partner violence.
The Mary Byron Games is a main fundraiser for the non-profit Mary Byron Project.
On the night of December 6, 1993, Byron was leaving her job at the JC Penney hair salon at Mall St. Matthews. As she walked to her car, Byron was unaware that her former boyfriend, who was charged with kidnapping and raping her, had been released from jail earlier that day.
As she got into her car on the night of her 21st birthday, Byron was shot six times without ever knowing she was in danger.
The event introduced a new executive director for the project. Dorislee Gilbert will take over following the retirement of founding Executive Director, Marcia Roth. Gilbert says the event is the perfect tool to help their cause.
"The Mary Byron Project, for 19 years now, has been fighting intimate violence and looking for a solution to that problem," said Gilbert "and this helps tremendously."
The Mary Byron Games are put on alongside Appriss Safety in Louisville. In the years moving forward, they hope to see it grow.
