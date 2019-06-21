20 million gallon sewage basin now operational at Shawnee Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A $78 million project at Shawnee Park is now complete.
The Shawnee Park Combined Sewer Overflow Basin has been in the works for more than two years.
It's supposed to protect the area from sewage overflow, and one thing Louisville MSD wanted to make sure, was that it also put the community to work.
For the past two years or so, the team putting it together has stayed local, with 83% of the people working on it from the area.
Twelve feet underneath the great lawn at Shawnee Park, the massive concrete structure can now prevent up to 20 million gallons of wastewater from entering the Ohio River, or the neighborhood.
MSD Executive Director Tony Parrott said it was a priority to make sure the people working on were from the area.
"When you think about a $78 million investment, you want to make sure that there's economic inclusion," Parrott said. "We would have local labor utilization and we would have economic inclusion for minority owned firms and women-owned firms."
The Shawnee Basin is one of the last four basins to finish up in Louisville. The other three are on Logan Street, in Portland and Clifton Heights.
It's all part of a $1.1 billion mandate from the EPA.
Part of the project also included renovating the basketball courts used for the Dirt Bowl, just in time for the 50th anniversary of the very first one.
