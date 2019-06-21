Murray State’s Morant is #2 pick in NBA Draft

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Memphis Grizzlies made Murray State guard Ja Morant was the #2 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
Morant is the highest selection in Murray State history.
“It’s been crazy, obviously a wow moment for me, coming from my story and what I’ve been through to get to this point,” Morant said. “I’m just very excited to be able to accomplish my dream.”
The Grizzlies traded starting point guard Mike Conley earlier this week to Utah. They were 33-49 in 2018-19.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.