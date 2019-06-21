Nearby residents claim music, live events at Parlour Pizza are too loud

JEFFERSONVILLE, In. (WAVE) - There’s been a lot of growth in Jeffersonville by the Big Four Bridge, but some who live close by believe it’s also leading to too much noise, specifically from a popular pizza spot.
Parlour Pizza offers some live entertainment that a few neighbors say is just too loud, too late. So they’re trying to make sure the current noise ordinance is being enforced.
Mary Jo Carrico moved to the area before the park, the ramp and the Parlour, which opened its doors in 2017.
“We knew that we invested and we were going to live with that, but over there with the amp and mic its just too much,” Carrico said.
She said it started with live music performances that lasted sometimes until Midnight or 1 in the morning.
“I went over, it was loud and I said ‘can you please turn it down?’" Carrico explained. “They said ‘well, we’ll see what we can do.’”
Concerned for her 71-year-old neighbor, Carrico started filing noise complaints with police. Parlour says police would respond with a decibel meter and determine they weren’t violating the ordinance. But the restaurant has decided to stop all live music performances anyway. Now, Carrico claims she has another headache due to live events like music bingo.
“That was when I thought, we’re going to have to protest, something doesn’t feel right here,” Carrico said.
So, what is the ordinance anyway? The city says sound should not exceed 55 decibels and should not cross property lines between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.
“You would have to whisper to even get that low,” Doug Woosley, sound engineers with Sound Ideas, explained.
Woosley said even the ambient road noise on Carrico’s own porch violates the ordinance and suggested it may be a bit outdated.
On an average night, without music bingo, the levels don’t show a problem, even right across the street, but Carrico claims it still gets loud. Weather and time of day are also a factor when dealing with sound, according to Woosley.
Parlour said they’ve told the host of music bingo to keep it down more and they’re working to be good neighbors. Caricco doesn’t think it’s enough and plans to continue to protest until the ordinance is enforced.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.