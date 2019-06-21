New luxury apartments open in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The newest apartments on Louisville’s riverfront are officially open.
They’re called 1700 Waterside and are located at RiverPark Place near the marina.
The luxury apartments feature spacious balconies with a great view of the river and downtown Louisville.
The development is a partnership with Poe Properties and the Waterfront Development Corporation.
“We see Poe companies and the waterfront as a model for how public-private partnerships ought to work,” David Karem, Waterfront Development Corporation president, said. “These people are unbelievable partners to be on the same page with you.”
The building includes more than a hundred units and amenities such as resort-style pools, grilling stations, a dog park and more.
