New luxury apartments open in Louisville
1700 Waterside is officially open near the marina.
By Amber Powell | June 20, 2019 at 9:30 PM EDT - Updated June 20 at 9:30 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The newest apartments on Louisville’s riverfront are officially open.

They’re called 1700 Waterside and are located at RiverPark Place near the marina.

The luxury apartments feature spacious balconies with a great view of the river and downtown Louisville.

The development is a partnership with Poe Properties and the Waterfront Development Corporation.

“We see Poe companies and the waterfront as a model for how public-private partnerships ought to work,” David Karem, Waterfront Development Corporation president, said. “These people are unbelievable partners to be on the same page with you.”

The building includes more than a hundred units and amenities such as resort-style pools, grilling stations, a dog park and more.

