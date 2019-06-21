One person shot on Camp Street near Shelby Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD is investigating a shooting near Shelby Park.
Police said the report came in around 5:30 p.m. Friday from the 700 block of Camp Street. One person was found with a gunshot wound and was expected to be taken to an area hospital.
Whether or not the victim lived in the area of the shooting has not been released.
No arrest information has been made available. Anyone with information can call the LMPD anonymous tipline at 574-LMPD.
