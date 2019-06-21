Pitino says he will return home from Greece

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Rick Pitino is coming back to the United States.
The former University of Louisville coach tweeted Friday saying in part, “I will miss you all greatly but I am returning home and looking forward to the next chapter in my life.”
Pitino began coaching in Greece after he was fired by UofL in October of 2017 after the school was implicated in a U.S. federal corruption investigation of college basketball.
In February, Pitino led the Panathinaikos to the Greek Cup Championship.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.