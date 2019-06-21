Police arrest man in theft of sound gear from bar

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Video surveillance and information from a witness helped Louisville Metro police make an arrest in the theft of sound equipment from a bar in the Old Louisville neighborhood.
Eric J. Block, 31, of Louisville, was arrested June 20 on one count of theft by unlawful taking from a building.
Block was recorded on surveillance video on June 17 removing nearly $2,700 in audio gear from MagBar, located at 1398 S. 2nd Street, according to his arrest report.
LMPD detectives identified Block by comparing photos made from the surveillance video to his most recent mugshot. A witness also gave police the license number of a Honda CR-V see leaving the bar. That vehicle turned out to be registered to registered to Block's girlfriend.
After being given his Miranda Rights, Block asked for an attorney but police said he also made a statement that saying he knows where the stolen are.
Block has been released from custody, but was ordered to appear in Jefferson District Court on July 16.
