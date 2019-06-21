Record rain leads to development, construction delays around Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - When will the rain end? It’s the question WAVE 3 News meteorologists are getting asked daily as we are now four inches wetter than we were at this point last year - and 2018 was the wettest year “ever” for Louisville.
The rain is not only causing high water problems. We see road and construction projects everywhere and the rain is no friend to state officials right now.
We’re talking about things like the painting of the Clark Memorial Bridge.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesperson Andrea Clifford said the nighttime painting work had to stop the last several days. She said moisture and humidity that follows a storm also impacts the paint. And from striping to culvert work and laying asphalt, rain has delayed projects around the area - from I-65 in Bullitt County with the work on the new interchange, to the Dixie Highway project and plenty of work along the Gene Snyder.
Clifford said inspectors are making a daily record of the rain so when contractors don’t make a deadline because of the weather, they’ll have the data to look through. It has many of those contractors asking why dry days are few and far between.
So we went to our weather team for answers.
“We have multiple cold fronts or stationary fronts that are pushing through so it’s just consistent rain chances that have been keeping everything on the higher side," WAVE 3 Meteorologist Tawana Andrew explained. "Plus when you have this much moisture in the atmosphere, it’s all going to have to come down.”
Andrea Clifford said many of the contractors that had been ahead of schedule are now trying to make their deadlines.
Sometimes contractors are able to pull crews from one area to another depending on what the work is.
The last two rainy years the state had no choice but to allow some work extensions.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.