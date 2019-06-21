Sheriff: Hardin County teen strangled his 7-year-old brother to death

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Police have confirmed a 15-year-old boy charged with the murder of his younger brother strangled him.
The incident happened around Noon on Thursday in the Trappers Ridge Court area off KY 1600.
Authorities said there were adults at the home when it happened and a family member called 911.
When they arrived at the scene, deputies found the younger boy unconscious. He was taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
“It tugs at all of our hearts,” Sheriff John Ward said. “It was definitely not an accident.”
Ward couldn’t reveal if the teenager had a history of violence or if police had been called to the home before. Still, the ordeal came as a shock to neighbors like Linda Icono. She said she often saw the two boys playing basketball in the neighborhood. To her, it seemed like they were getting along.
“My heart fell to my feet,” Linda Icono said. “It was just unbelievable. I don’t know what went wrong.”
“[It] never seemed like that type of place where something like that could happen,” neighbor Joseph Conway added.
Neither the suspect or the victim have been officially identified by authorities.
The teen was taken to a state juvenile detention center. Sheriff Ward said the adults who were in the home at the time of the incident are not facing charges, but the investigation is ongoing.
