Sheriff: Hardin County teen strangled his younger brother

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The Hardin County sheriff says a 15-year-old boy charged with the murder of a 7-year-old strangled his younger brother.
It happened around Noon Thursday in the Trappers Ridge Court area off KY 1600.
Authorities say there were adults at the home when it happened and a family member called 911.
Deputies found the younger boy unconscious when they arrived on the scene. He was taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Neither the suspect or the victim have been identified.
The teen was taken to a state juvenile detention center. No one else had been charged, but the investigation is ongoing.
