Spurs Select UK’s Keldon Johnson with 29th Pick

Johnson was the third Wildcat from the 2018-19 team to be selected in the first round of this year’s draft. PJ Washington was picked 12th by Charlotte, followed immediately by Tyler Herro going to Miami. After wearing a blue and white blazer all night, Johnson changed into a white blazer after being selected. He says the change symbolizes the next step in his life. “I just wanted to go with the all white. I’m at a fresh new start, and I’m ready to get down and grind”, said Johnson.