St. Matthews church changes name

CrossRoads Christian Church of St. Matthews Pastor Jeff Siems said, “We learn from the Bible that whenever God was about to do something very special in and through the life of an individual, He would often change their name. We believe that is what is happening here. We spent well over a year praying over and clarifying our mission, values, and vision in writing. The new name that we chose is reflective of the direction we received. We possess a vision for a church that is dynamic and growing -- a church that is truly making a difference in our community and for the Kingdom of God — a church that is committed to embracing one another so that “no one should walk alone.” In many ways, we are approaching this like a new church start. We are excited for what God has for us going forward, and we invite others to join us in this journey.”