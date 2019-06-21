StormTALK! Friday Edition

5:00PM-MIDNIGHT... Main time of concern. A few different scenarios may play out there. This looks to be a combination of supercell thunderstorms and more organized bands of thunderstorms. They will mainly impact zones along I-64 and I-65 during this time. Timing will vary depending on your location and which type you could receive (cells vs line). Overall, be aware for the threat for damaging winds (70mph +), flash flooding, intense lightning, some large hail and even an isolated tornado. Not everyone will experience severe weather. This is a setup that will constantly evolve/change throughout today. So this is all about awareness and being prepared. Tree damage threat is higher than normal due to the very saturated ground. Make sure you stay close to the forecast updates and have a way to get weather alerts!!