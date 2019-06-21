Students fly high during Louisville aviation camp

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students from the Shawnee Aviation Career Academy got the chance to fly Friday.
UPS Airlines and the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals hosted the flights at Bowman Field.
The event was part of the program’s week-long camp where students learn about careers in aviation.
“The air was breezing in my face. We had to wait for three planes to go,” Jacobie Grier, a 6th grader at Olmsted North, said. “So after the three planes left, we started going on runway 2-4. And then we took off and went around to Indiana.”
Kids in the Shawnee Aviation Career Academy also get to tour the Louisville control tower, visit TSU’s NASA lab and learn how to build rockets during the camp.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.