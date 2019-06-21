Teen charged in murder of Hardin County 7-year-old

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A 15-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a 7-year-old family member.
The News Enterprise reports the incident happened around Noon on Thursday in the Trappers Ridge Court area off KY 1600. The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office could not provide exact details about how the victim died.
Police said the boy was pronounced dead at Hardin Memorial Hospital. The victim and the suspect were “immediate family,” according to police, though their relation was not specified.
Neither the suspect or the victim have been identified by authorities.
The teen was taken to a juvenile detention center and the investigation is ongoing.
