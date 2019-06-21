Teen survivor of Pope Lick train incident progressing, recovering at home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager hit by a train over Memorial Day weekend is recovering at home.
The update came from Patty Crume, the grandmother of Kaylee, 16. Kaylee was hit while walking over the train trestle at Pope Lick and Taylorsville Road on May 26. She was moved to a rehab facility earlier this month.
Kaylee’s friend Savanna Bright, 15, was also hit that night but did not survive.
Crume told WAVE 3 News despite the progress, they have to be vigilant in Kaylee’s recovery.
“She still has a long road ahead of her with physical therapy,” Crume said. "But she’s a fighter. God has plans for her.”
The one-lane railroad bridge in Southeast Jefferson County were the girls were hit is notoriously dangerous. The most recent death on the Pope Lick trestle before May’s incident was when a train hit and killed a woman from Ohio in 2016.
