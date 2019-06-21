UK’s Washington, Herro and IU’s Langford go 12, 13 and 14 in NBA Draft

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Charlotte Hornets made former UK star PJ Washington the #12 pick in the NBA Draft. His Cats teammate Tyler Herro, was the next pick, going #13 to Miami. Then Boston took former New Albany High School star Romeo Langford of Indiana at #14.
Washington moved up after returning to UK for his sophomore season. He worked on his post moves and outside shot and became an All-American.
“Without it I don’t think I would have been a first round pick,” Washington said. “I definitely credit Coach Cal and the rest of the staff for having me back and helping me get here.”
The Hornets were 39-43 in 2018-19, just missing out on the playoffs in the Eastern Conference.
Herro was projected as a late first round to early second round pick when he first declared for the draft, but improved his stock in pre-draft workouts.
“It’s just a dream come true,” Herro said. “I can’t believe that I’m standing here with a Miami Heat hat on, walking across the stage. It’s a true blessing. Not too many kids make it from where I’m from."
Like the Hornets, the Heat won 39 games last season.
Langford, like Herro, also only played one season of college basketball. He’ll begin his pro career with a team that won 49 games last season.
“I know what I’m capable of doing,” Langford said. “I’ve been doing for a long time, at a young age, so there really weren’t too many doubts in my head that I was going to be in the lottery.”
